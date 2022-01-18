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Oh My Satan! Adele Reveals That She Sold Her Soul to Her 'God' [16.01.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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36 views • January 18, 2022
Note: The Satanic MSM Radio in Denmark plays Adele all the time every day..
Satanic Witchcraft Magick, sorcery, spells, witchcraft, etc., are all powers of the mind. The success of any working depends upon the strength and power of the operator's mind, aura, mental concentration and his/her ability to sense and direct energy. satanic spellcasting black magic ritual witchcraft
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Satanic+ritual+witchcraft&;t=h_&ia=web

https://www.adele.com/

Adele - Oh My God (Official Video)
25,694,087 views Premiered Jan 12, 2022
27.4M subscribers
https://youtu.be/niG3YMU6jFk

29,628 Views jan 16, 2022
A Call For An UPRISING
71K subscribers
https://youtu.be/gyWv-vfGeUg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
Graph-ene Video Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o0KphsqouiU&;t=0s
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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