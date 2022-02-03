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Aussi Police Bash, Then Pepper-Spray An Elderly Woman As She Lies Defenseless On The Ground
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385 views • February 03, 2022
Aussi police BASH, then PEPPER-SPRAY an elderly woman as she lies DEFENSELESS on the ground in anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne.
Local media reports the lady is 70 years old.
Local media reports the lady is 70 years old.
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