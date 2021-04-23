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STATES HAVE NEW COVID PROBLEM - TOO MUCH UNWANTED VACCINE (PEOPLE ARE WAKING UP TO THIS CRAP)
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140 views • April 23, 2021
I would say flush it, but it would probably create some Mutated Zombie Carp fish that would walk on legs and come up out of the sewer after us. This crap is probably about as toxic as nuclear waste.
Source: Tim Truth via Jim Crenshaw
Source: Tim Truth via Jim Crenshaw
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