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Kate Shemirani & Dr. Carrie Madej: Exposing The Vaxx, Nanobots & Lies Of The Experimental COVID Injections
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584 views • June 12, 2021
Dr. Carrie Madej and The Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani join me for an update on what is new concerning what we are learning about the experimental injections and the ramifications for us and our children. We'll also talk about how the language is being manipulated to disguise the nanobot technology in the injections, which are known as hydrogels. All of this is aimed at us, but now the sights are set on our children, just like everything else the criminal fascists do.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/kate-shemirani-dr-carrie-madej-exposing-the-vaxx-the-nanobots-the-lies-of-the-experimental-covid-injections-its-aimed-at-our-kids/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/kate-shemirani-dr-carrie-madej-exposing-the-vaxx-the-nanobots-the-lies-of-the-experimental-covid-injections-its-aimed-at-our-kids/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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