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The OA (6 of 6) The Floor Puzzle and Time-binding Ritual
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26 views • October 05, 2021
Bob and Aaron talk about the meaning of The OA - - the time-binding ritual in 2.05 "The Medium & the Engineer."
The focus is on the tile floor that is a puzzle that has to be assembled properly. Solving that puzzle leads Karim to the next clue required to access the rose window. Beans are spilled about our reality and the Devil's ways and means, such things as a time portal, alchemy and the electric universe, and this lays a foundation for the exploration of why that puzzle in the foyer of the special house on Nob Hill is both a cross-section of a tree trunk and a hexagonal "honeycomb" pattern.
The focus is on the tile floor that is a puzzle that has to be assembled properly. Solving that puzzle leads Karim to the next clue required to access the rose window. Beans are spilled about our reality and the Devil's ways and means, such things as a time portal, alchemy and the electric universe, and this lays a foundation for the exploration of why that puzzle in the foyer of the special house on Nob Hill is both a cross-section of a tree trunk and a hexagonal "honeycomb" pattern.
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