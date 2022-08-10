Milley: China More Aggressive Dangerous to U.S Allies

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https://gnews.org/post/p15gmd2c5
U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said, “the Chinese military has become significantly more aggressive and dangerous over the past five years. The U.S. redoubles efforts to strengthen its relationships with Pacific nations as a counterbalance to China.”