Can Men Get Pregnant?? Senator Hawley Vs Radical Leftist Professor

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Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri combats a radical leftist UC Berkeley professor, who states that because the senator does not believe that men can get pregnant that he is denying the existence of trans people. The left ability to change the rules, definitions of words, despite biology and actual science, seems to give them an edge in the culture war.
#trans #hawley #pregnantmen
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