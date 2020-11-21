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Mascherine all'aperto e riflessioni scientifiche sui vaccini -Dott Stefano Montanari - 22 09 2020
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5 views • November 21, 2020
Intervento al programma la "Lente" condotto da Gaetano Vilnò del Dott.Stefano Montari sull'utilizzo delle mascherine e sulla funzionalità dei tamponi. Riflessioni scientifiche del Dott.Montanari sui vaccini. Al termine dell'intervista un interessante riferimento a un nuovo gruppo di divulgazione che si sta formando che coinvolgerà il Dott.Montanari, Leonardo Leone, Gaetano Vilnò e altri...
Fonte, canale youtube: Gaetano Vilno https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCikxAEl7pxj4vRggXqvfNeg
Facebook: facebook.com/Kostituzione
Youtube: Gruppo Kostituzione
Email: [email protected]
Fonte, canale youtube: Gaetano Vilno https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCikxAEl7pxj4vRggXqvfNeg
Facebook: facebook.com/Kostituzione
Youtube: Gruppo Kostituzione
Email: [email protected]
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