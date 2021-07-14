© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jab Station Coming To A Supermarket Near You
Follow
0
Share
Report
70 views • July 14, 2021
They are out to get us anyway possible, everyone has to eat, so what better place could there be but lie in wait for unsuspecting customers! The man did say to drive up business, whether he meant it that way or not, I do not know,I think he got caught on the hop, but it was an interesting choice of words used all the same.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.