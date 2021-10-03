Attorney Thomas Renz Releases Data from Never Before Seen Vaccine Injury/Death Tracking System. It's Absolutely Horrifying.

Special Report:Thanks to a new Whistleblower that came forth to Attorney Thomas Renz, we can all now see, for the first time ever, hard data from the largest database available in the United States to study the COVID-19 impact (including deaths & injuries) The CMS Medicare Tracking System.Video source:For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat