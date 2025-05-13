BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FEDS RIP DOLLHOUSE DIDDY 🧴 AS A CRIMINAL IN WILD FREAK-OFF HOTEL NIGHTS 📜 [OPENING STATEMENTS]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
664 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • 5 hours ago

Opening statements were made Monday morning in the sex trafficking trial against Sean “Diddy” Combs. Federal prosecutors blasted the music mogul for his alleged criminal behaviors, highlighting interactions described as “Freak-Offs” and “wild King nights.” Law&Crime’s Jesse Weber — alongside Law&Crime’s Elizabeth Millner — break down the brand new details uncovered in court.


Become a Law&Crime YouTube Member for Exclusive Perks: https://bit.ly/LCMembersOnly

Subscribe to Law&Crime Network: https://bit.ly/LawAndCrimeNetwork

Become a Sponsor of Law&Crime's Leading Shows: https://lawandcrime.com/sales/


Host:

Jesse Weber


Reporter:

Elizabeth Millner


#Diddy #PDiddy #LawAndCrime


STAY UP-TO-DATE WITH THE LAW&CRIME NETWORK:

Watch Law&Crime Network on YouTubeTV: https://bit.ly/3td2e3y

Where To Watch Law&Crime Network: https://bit.ly/3akxLK5

Sign Up For Law&Crime's Daily Newsletter: https://bit.ly/LawandCrimeNewsletter

Read Fascinating Articles From Law&Crime Network: https://bit.ly/3td2Iqo


Submit Tips to Law&Crime: [email protected]

For Advertising Inquiries, Please Contact: [email protected]

For Licensing Inquiries, Please Contact: [email protected]


LAW&CRIME NETWORK SOCIAL MEDIA:

Instagram: / lawandcrime

Twitter: / lawcrimenetwork

Facebook: / lawandcrime

Twitch: / lawandcrimenetwork

TikTok: / lawandcrime


LAW&CRIME NETWORK PODCASTS: https://lawandcrime.com/podcasts/


SUBSCRIBE TO ALL OF LAW&CRIME NETWORK YOUTUBE CHANNELS:

Main Channel: / @lawandcrime

Law&Crime Shorts: / @bestoflawandcrime

Channel B: / @lawandcrimetrials

Channel C: / @lawandcrimebodycam


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKChi5ocxKw

Keywords
no moar lubeworldwide child sex trafficking ringdollhouse diddysean puffy combsfreak-off partieslaw and crime
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy