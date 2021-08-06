© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hungarian Doctors for unrestricted information - Greeting and Thanks to Kla.TV
Follow
1
Share
Report
20 views • August 06, 2021
In Hungary, also, many groups are working to bring people information that is not in the mainstream media. One of them is Szövetkezet TV, in German: Cooperatives TV - which has recently been launched. Dr. Tamasi József sends a greeting and looks forward to working with Kla.TV as one of the first partners.
✓ www.kla.tv/19484
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
✓ www.kla.tv/19484
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.