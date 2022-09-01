Article V Con-Con Could Pave Way for Technocracy, Warns Expert Patrick Wood

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A constitutional convention under Article V of the U.S. Constitution, sometimes referred to as a "Convention of States" by proponents, could end up overturning the U.S. Constitution and paving the way for a technocratic form of government, warned leading technocracy expert Patrick Wood. Among the reasons he is sounding the alarm: When he was working on a book with Stanford historian Antony Sutton about the Trilateral Commission, he found out numerous technocracy experts such as Zbigniew Brezenski were calling for just such a convention to facilitate the transition. Wood, the founder and director of Citizens for Free Speech, also warned that it could put crucial freedoms--including the right to freedom of expression--at risk.
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