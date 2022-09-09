"AFRICA, YOU ARE IN TROUBLE!" : MARINE PASTORS, SACRIFICES & CARIBBEAN WITCHCRAFT [REPENT]

Prophecy taken from a live prayer call on September 7, 2022. The eye of the Lord is roaming the territories, He is speaking so many topics it's hard to keep up with them in written form.





African churches are falling away from purity- the terrain is rapidly defiled by false pastors and "prophets" who draw power directly from THE MARINE KINGDOM. They make soul covenants with mermaids, they take power from underwater entities and sell their souls in exchange for wealth, influence and the OUTWARD APPEARANCE OF SPIRITUAL POWER. Fake miracles have mesmerized the church- fake manifestations of demons, yet people are losing their minds running after these evil displays. Musicians in Africa have sold their souls to water powers for fans, big careers, yet the price they pay for it is shameful. IN ALL THIS GOD SAYS REPENT COME OUT OF THE DEFILED BEDS OF THE SODOMITES, THE DEVILS, THE MERMAIDS, STOP SACRIFICING INNOCENTS TO FUND YOUR AMBITIONS. STOP SLEEPING WITH MEN FOR POWER AND PROMOTION. When these false leaders are judged it will be a GREAT FALL and everybody who loved and defended them, listened to them and tried to copy them will be judged along with them. Cleanse your robes church. Hear the word & come away from the growing deception of modern false idolatry that calls itself 'the kingdom of God.'