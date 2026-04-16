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Iran During Ceasefire Walk Current Situation 4-16-26
Iran2mo Travel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xQttOPTn9_c
RAN2026,TEHRAN / اکباتان / مردم روحیه را حفظ میکنند
امیدوارم حالتون خوب باشه
در اکباتان فاز ۲ و در حالی که هنوز اینترنت وصل نیست و در آتش بس جنگ یه سر میبریم قدم زدیم...
امروز ۲۷ فروردین ۱۴۰۵
I hope you're doing well.
In akbattan, Phase 2, while the internet is not yet connected, we walked through the ceasefire...
Today is February 27, 1405.