Personal Testimony & Radical Truth

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In January of 2022, Tony Gurule was interviewed on the "On the Rhode with JESUS" radio program. He shared his personal testimony about how he became a Christian, how he got involved in evangelism and apologetics, how he got involved in full-time ministry, why he's interested in Islam and reaching Muslims, and more.
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