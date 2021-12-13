MUST WATCH: Tom Hanks Talks 'Inferno 2016' On The Today Show 4yrs Ago "There Might Be A Conspiracy To Give You The Virus When You Get The Shot" #RevelationOfTheMethod

Tom Hanks on the Today Show 4yrs ago



Tom Hanks talks about his movie 'Inferno', which is about a global virus being released that would depopulate the earth.



Tom Hanks-Rockefeller

Savannah Guthrie

Matt Lauer



Matt: "This virus, the worldwide plague, if I had the flu shot this year, does that cover me from this thing?"



Tom: "Idk there might be a conspiracy to GIVE you the virus when you get the shot."



Proceeds to talk about Malthusianism Theory, the idea that "Population growth is potentially exponential while the growth of the food supply or other resources is linear, which eventually reduces living standards to the point of triggering a population die off.



Malthusianism has been linked to a variety of political & social movements, but almost always refers to advocates of population control."



The Cryptocracy, Cabal, Secret Government, Deep State, Illuminati, or whatever you want to call them use REVELATION OF THE METHOD in our movies, TV shows, cartoons, comic books, video games, etc. They especially love to use this technique at superbowl halftime shows. They use subliminal messaging to condition you, as a form of predictive programming. It's psychological warfare!



Consent is crucial to the process. Most people have their heads burried in social media or the television. This has shortened our attention spans, and taken away the cognitive ability to realize it when it happens. The component of the mockery of the victim, and eliciting no significant response and opposition from that victim, is all the consent they need.



The Cryptocracy believes in universal law. That by doing this public ritual and psychodrama, then these crimes are perpetrated with our consent. And it is an ancient rule of both the moral and the common law, that silence connotes assent.



Silence and inaction constitute consent in the face of these crimes.



#RevelationOfTheMethod #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #PredictiveProgramming #Conditioning #ConsentIsCrucial #MockeryOfTheVictim #PsychologicalWarfare #PublicRitual #OccultRitual



Video Credit: vDarkness Falls on Telegram



Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing

Visit me on Gab: @Dv8

Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander