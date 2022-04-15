The teaching of the Kabbalah has been a spiritual poison for the people of Israel since its inception. God told Isaiah to address this satanic lie and in doing so he likened the city of Jerusalem to Sodom and Gomorrah.

Most Christians don't know about the Kabbalistic system and have no idea what Isaiah was referring to when he refuted this hellish belief system. Jeremiah and Ezekiel also blasted this evil doctrine, as did John the Baptist and Jesus. It must have been bittersweet for Isaiah to serve the Lord while seeing the Israelites stubbornly embrace heresy and be given over to judgment.

Jesus quoted Isaiah when He stated, "By hearing you shall hear, and shall not understand; and seeing you shall see, and shall not perceive: For this people's heart is waxed gross, and their ears are dull of hearing, and their eyes they have closed; lest at any time they should see with their eyes, and hear with their ears, and should understand with their heart, and should be converted, and I should heal them." The people of Israel were blind back then and still are today. Isaiah's prophecy continues to be fulfilled as the blind lead the blind and hell is constantly being enlarged.

Sermon Outline: https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2017/RLJ-1610.pdf

JULY 30, 2017 -- RLJ-1610

ISRAEL: PAST, PRESENT AND; FUTURE Part 6: The Kabbalah

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://www.eaec.org/webcast.htm