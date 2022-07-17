© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J67bes_Lf_s
7/17/2022 Miles Guo: If we don't expose the CCP's deep infiltration in the US judicial system, nobody will be safe in the US! The trustee replacement case is of tremendous significance and will draw huge attention from the US Congress and the White House!