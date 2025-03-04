BrightLearn - Hidden History: An Exposé of Modern Crimes, Conspiracies and Cover-Ups in American Politics by Donald Jeffries

Donald Jeffries’ book, "Hidden History: An Exposé of Modern Crimes, Conspiracies and Cover-Ups in American Politics," challenges mainstream narratives by examining controversial events in U.S. history, including the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the Gulf of Tonkin incident, and the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Jeffries argues that these events were marked by systemic manipulation, deception and inconsistencies in the official record. Jeffries' book urges readers to question authority, seek transparency and hold leaders accountable, as his work arrives amid declining public trust in institutions.





For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.