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Scotty Mar10: 'Big Bang Boom' [12.02.2021]
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101 views • February 23, 2021
"Real Eyes, Realize, Real Lies" - Pause the video to read it all.
Scotty Mar10: JUST IN - The Democratic House impeachment managers manipulated tweets, misrepresented words, and presented intentionally edited video footage, according to the Trump defense.
Scotty Mar10
54.5K subscribers
40,892 views•Feb 12, 2021
https://youtu.be/fqtvo1m_Sx0
https://www.youtube.com/user/txlowlifetx/videos
Scotty Mar10: JUST IN - The Democratic House impeachment managers manipulated tweets, misrepresented words, and presented intentionally edited video footage, according to the Trump defense.
Scotty Mar10
54.5K subscribers
40,892 views•Feb 12, 2021
https://youtu.be/fqtvo1m_Sx0
https://www.youtube.com/user/txlowlifetx/videos
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