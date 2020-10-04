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Pervywood 4: Washington DC 2020
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201 views • October 04, 2020
Special shoutout to: Patriot News, David Zublick, and the rest who’ve material I’ve sourced!
We need to seriously consider whether we are going to #voteforjoe this coming November.
The election is so close and #JoeBiden is the #democratic front runner.
If we all collectively put our heads together... and especially after watching this film. . . we'll be stronger than ever in our decision when deciding who we'll vote this year.
Video from : www.GoodLionFilms.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC70ZUyCoUqm6W4RZPuahs1Q
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hrjXpmTWbq4
We need to seriously consider whether we are going to #voteforjoe this coming November.
The election is so close and #JoeBiden is the #democratic front runner.
If we all collectively put our heads together... and especially after watching this film. . . we'll be stronger than ever in our decision when deciding who we'll vote this year.
Video from : www.GoodLionFilms.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC70ZUyCoUqm6W4RZPuahs1Q
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hrjXpmTWbq4
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