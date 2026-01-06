ACTUAL Venezuelans: Better or Worse Off After Trump Cancels Maduro Regime?

Will the Venezuela public be better or worse off after Donald Trump destroys the Maduro regime that emptied his prisons, sentence it's gang members, as well as narcotics? They were a sworn enemy of the United States, three hours off our shores, and had turned their population into slaves and spread toxic communism throughout and allowed terrorist training camps from Middle Eastern entities.

