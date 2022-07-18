Nat'l Defense Auth Funds "Fake Meat" for Navy - Grasshoppers & Meal Worm Paste for Din?

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EPOCH TIMES CrossRoads with Josh Philipp
UNBELIEVABLE: National Defense Authorization Funds Fake Meat for Navy as Battle on Definition of "Meat" Happens
The National Defense Authorization has approved giving funding to feed fake meat to the Navy, and this as a battle wages around the definition of "meat."
#foodcrisis #meat #navy
Watch the Full Episode 👉https://ept.ms/FakeMeat
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