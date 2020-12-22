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Meditation - Collinwood Club Latin Guitars Quartet - Live June 18, 2011 Collinwood Ohio
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51 views • December 22, 2020
Live footage of Collinwood Club Quartet at The Arts Cafe Collinwood on Waterloo Street. Moving my older videos off YouTube onto better platforms. Left to right: Noel Schwenk, Dave Klamut, Bert Bass, James Lendvay
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