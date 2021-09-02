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AMERICAN SCIENTISTS CONFIRM GRAPHENE OXIDE IN VACCINES, PFIZER CONTAINS TRYPANOSOMA CRUZI PARASITE
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154 views • September 02, 2021
"Also found in the Pfizer injection was Trypanosoma cruzi – a parasite of which several variants are lethal and is one of many causes of acquired immune deficiency syndrome or AIDS."
List of non-disclosed ingredients:
https://imgur.com/y3y7RGg
Read the full story:
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/08/30/american-scientists-confirm-toxic-graphene-oxide-and-more-in-covid-injections/
Download Dr. Robert Young's Vaccine Paper (pdf):
https://up-load.io/25qsk578ok8g
Download the video:
https://up-load.io/75o9usx4guo6
"The Moderna “vaccine” also contains many spherical foreign bodies with some bubble-shaped cavities. These highly toxic nano particulate composition are quantum dots of cadmium selenide which are cytotoxic and genotoxic. Quantum dots are semiconductor nanoparticles that glow a particular colour after being illuminated by light. The colour they glow depends on the size of the nanoparticle."
If you have some spare time:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2sAH0Woz38r/
List of non-disclosed ingredients:
https://imgur.com/y3y7RGg
Read the full story:
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/08/30/american-scientists-confirm-toxic-graphene-oxide-and-more-in-covid-injections/
Download Dr. Robert Young's Vaccine Paper (pdf):
https://up-load.io/25qsk578ok8g
Download the video:
https://up-load.io/75o9usx4guo6
"The Moderna “vaccine” also contains many spherical foreign bodies with some bubble-shaped cavities. These highly toxic nano particulate composition are quantum dots of cadmium selenide which are cytotoxic and genotoxic. Quantum dots are semiconductor nanoparticles that glow a particular colour after being illuminated by light. The colour they glow depends on the size of the nanoparticle."
If you have some spare time:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2sAH0Woz38r/
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