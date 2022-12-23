Reptilian Infiltration

The problem we face is reptilian devils who are sworn to destroy man have infiltrated all strata of society and now control it. Until man wakes up and is able to believe these non-human bastards are doing this to us, we will forever be victims of their criminal assault.





Please help keep this channel on the air:

http://freeourworld.org/DONATE-PAGE.html





Richard Bruce

P.O. Box 8671

Calabasas, CA 91372

USA





Alternate Video Sites:





https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce

https://rumble.com/user/RickBruce

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY71q12u4OIUJGOg5MAlttQ/videos





Christian, reptilian, paranormal, shapeshifter, beasts, gang stalking, targeting, devil, demon, alien abduction, black ops, secret society, bible, David Icke, demonic distortion, eternal, MK Ultra, mind control, technology, time travel, Drako, timeline, CERN, deep state, gang stalking, targeted individual, raptor, church, doctrine, scripture, bible, Holy Spirit, Jesus Christ, prophesy,



