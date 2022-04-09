Even if there were a bunch of crises in the bottom of communist China, there are still good Chinese people who help each other.

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he CCP’s government is very cold-blooded, but there still exists care among the Chinese people. You can see a man looking for food in the dustbin in the video. Then an elder sister came and gave away a bowl of rice to him. The elder said: “you can come here to eat for free next time if you have nothing to eat”.