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The Other News You'll Never Hear On TV 12-02-2021
hummingbird027
hummingbird027
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103 views • December 02, 2021
https://www.wvtreasury.com/Portals/wvtreasury/Fossil%20Fuel%20Banking%20Letter%20Nov%2022.pdf
https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2021/11/west-virginia-treasurer-puts-banks-on-notice-for-woke-capitalism/
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=70635
https://www.globalresearch.ca/does-the-pcr-test-affect-the-pineal-gland-humans-and-transhumans-dr-astrid-stuckelberger/5747390
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=5095
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/insane-world-economic-forums-predictions-2030-include-no-property-ownership-us-weak-no-one-owns-anything/
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/11/car-kill-switch-buried-hidden-deep-inside-infrastructure-bill-raises-massive-red-flags/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/russia-orders-more-us-diplomats-leave-retaliatory-measure
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/jim-cramer-demands-biden-impose-vaccine-mandate-enforced-military
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/greece-fine-elderly-114-every-month-they-remain-unvaxxed
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2021-12-01/leading-indicator-civilization-decline
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/millions-americans-are-scrambling-become-independent-system-it-collapses-all-around-them
https://allnewspipeline.com/Magnitude_Of_What_Is_About_To_Occur.php
https://defconwarningsystem.com/

Shmitah And The 7 Year Tribulation - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fO2C3ZYbWfE

MUST WATCH - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4mTP36wQnvM - When will the TRIBULATION begin? Where are we on the BIBLICAL Calender? (What Time is it?)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0u3UNXaCWo – 5782 Shmitah year prophetic – Ps Enoch Lavender
https://www.un.org/en/content/common-agenda-report/assets/pdf/Common_Agenda_Report_English.pdf

https://news.gab.com/2021/07/29/important-download-covid-vaccine-religious-exemption-documents-here/

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Most know by now, our time together on the internet is quickly coming to a close.

John 9:4 - While it is daytime, we must do the works of Him who sent Me. Night is coming, when no one can work.

John 12:35 - Then Jesus told them, "For a little while longer, the Light will be among you. Walk while you have the Light, so that darkness will not overtake you. The one who walks in the darkness does not know where he is going.

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