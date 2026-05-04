What Happens After a Drug Arrest in Calgary

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A drug arrest in Calgary can be overwhelming, especially if you don’t know what comes next. From arrest to court appearances, every step matters and your actions early on can impact your entire case.
In this video, you’ll learn:
• What happens immediately after arrest
• Your legal rights (including the right to remain silent)
• Bail and release options
• How defence lawyers challenge evidence
Drug charges can lead to serious consequences, including fines, jail, and a criminal record.
📞 Call +1 (368) 999-3369
Business Hours: Monday to Friday – 8:30 to 16:30
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https://www.chadvocacy.com/post/what-happens-after-drug-arrest-calgary