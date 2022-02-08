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Canada Windsor Detroit Michigan Border Blocked Feb7th Freedom Convoy 2022 Ambassador Bridge
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60 views • February 08, 2022
Canada Windsor Detroit Michigan Border Blocked Feb7th Freedom Convoy 2022 Ambassador Bridge
Johnny Teichroeb
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kygJiEdCuQI&;t
Ambassador Bridge FREEDOM Convoy blockade . ( Drone 4k)
Johnny Teichroeb
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kygJiEdCuQI&;t
Ambassador Bridge FREEDOM Convoy blockade . ( Drone 4k)
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