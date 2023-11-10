SOMEONE ELSE AWOKE‼️ He only did not connect the dots to the globalist OBOR (One Belt One Road) initiative (YET) -- But the world WILL KNOW THIS SOON!

Incisive and carefully documented geopolitical analysis by Richard Medhurst pertaining to the building of the Ben Gurion Canal linking the Eastern Mediterranean to the Gulf of Aqaba.

The Ben Gurion Canal Project was initially a “secret” (classified) U.S. project formulated in 1963 by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory LLNG, a strategic think tank on contract with the U.S Department of Energy. The LLNG project was formulated in response to the nationalization of the Suez Canal in July 1956 by President Gamal Abdel Nasser (1956-1970). Its intent was to bypass the Suez Canal.

According to the “classified” document prepared by the LLNG (1963) quoted by Business Insider, July 2023, a strategic plan was envisaged

“to blast an alternative Suez Canal through Israel using 520 nuclear bombs”.

The plan consisted in using 520 buried nuclear explosions “to help in the excavation process through the hills in the Negev Desert. The document was declassified in 1993”. I have not been able to consult the “declassified” LLNG document.

The declassified document is acknowledged in Richard Medhurst’s video.

For further details and analysis, see the article by Yvonne Ridley.

The question is whether this U.S. plan, negotiated with Israel in the 1960s is of relevance to unfolding events in Palestine.

While the project may still be contemplated by US-Israel as outlined by Richard Medhurst, the validity of the LLNG 1963 plan is doubtful to say the least.

What is revealed in Medhurst’s video is the U.S. military-intelligence strategy to use Israel as a “hub” in the Middle East with a view to securing the hegemonic control over strategic international waterways.

According to Richard Medhurst:

“It will begin at the port city of Eilat and finish right next through, if not directly through, Gaza”

Link to Article: https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-israel-destroys-gaza-control-world-most-important-shipping-lane/5839470



Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research, November 10, 2023

