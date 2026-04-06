"155 aircraft, including 4 bombers, 64 fighters, 48 refueling tankers, 13 rescue aircraft, and more," - Trump on the "Search and Rescue" in Iran

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"155 aircraft, including four bombers, 64 fighters, 48 refueling tankers, 13 rescue aircraft, and more," - Trump on the "Search and Rescue" in Iran.
Now we can all be 100% sure that it was not, in fact, a search and rescue mission.
This is all just MAGA cope to cover up a mission in Iran that went wrong.
Also:
Trump says his team will hunt down whoever leaked claims about a second missing US F-15E pilot on Friday.
He warned the journalist behind the report could face jail if they refuse to name the source. (video already posted on my channel) Cynthia
@DD Geopolitics