"155 aircraft, including 4 bombers, 64 fighters, 48 refueling tankers, 13 rescue aircraft, and more," - Trump on the "Search and Rescue" in Iran

"155 aircraft, including four bombers, 64 fighters, 48 refueling tankers, 13 rescue aircraft, and more," - Trump on the "Search and Rescue" in Iran.

Now we can all be 100% sure that it was not, in fact, a search and rescue mission.

This is all just MAGA cope to cover up a mission in Iran that went wrong.

Also:

Trump says his team will hunt down whoever leaked claims about a second missing US F-15E pilot on Friday.

He warned the journalist behind the report could face jail if they refuse to name the source. (video already posted on my channel) Cynthia





@DD Geopolitics