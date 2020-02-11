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The Demons in ALIEN
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221 views • February 11, 2020
Demonic distortion video analysis of the movie ALIEN. This is a video analysis method I discovered which at first I called "reptilian shapeshifting", but since discovering similar solid looking forms on myself in certain video conditions I realized it was actually a result of spirits we all have dwelling in us, as we can see from Romans 7:18 of the Bible.
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Support Richard Bruce Truth Ministries:
http://www.freeourworld.org/DONATE-PAGE.html
Or send to:
Richard Bruce
P.O. Box 8671
Calabasas, CA 91372
USA
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