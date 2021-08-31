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RED ALERT: WARN US MILITARY SOLDIERS THE COVID JABS ARE DEADLY BIOWEAPONS
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70 views • August 31, 2021
The CCP and Globalist traitors(Biden Austin Pelosi etc.) are now mandating our US soldiers get the deadly bioweapon jabs. This will make it much easier for China to invade the USA if they are able to kill off thousands of our military with the poison jabs.
Share my channel and this report with US soldiers to warn them. They are legally and morally obligated not to follow unconstitutional orders.
If you would like to help me get the word out in Arizona and organize border crisis team with me email [email protected]. Or if you can pledge a $ contribution email me as well to support my groundbreaking news and activism countering the globalist insurgency.
Share my channel and this report with US soldiers to warn them. They are legally and morally obligated not to follow unconstitutional orders.
If you would like to help me get the word out in Arizona and organize border crisis team with me email [email protected]. Or if you can pledge a $ contribution email me as well to support my groundbreaking news and activism countering the globalist insurgency.
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