Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, September 25, 2021, number 320 ( Dane Wigington )

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org
TO READ OR POST COMMENTS ON THIS VIDEO, PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE ARTICLE: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news-september-25-2021-320/
Our hope and goal is for this video to be forwarded far and wide. DO NOT re-upload any part of this copyrighted video.
If you like this video, please SUBSCRIBE to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/DaneWigington Click the bell to ensure you are notified of our new videos.
Covert climate engineering operations are further fueling fire / flood scenarios. The US West continues to bake and burn while other parts of the country have received constant rain and frequent flooding. The same completely out of balance weather extremes are playing out all over the planet. Climate related crop production collapse is in turn triggering food shortages and looming starvation in a rapidly growing list of countries. All the while, the climate science community, official agencies and environmental organizations continue to pretend that climate collapse is not yet here.
All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer.
Dane Wigington
To support GeoengineeringWatch.org: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/support/
To receive Geoengineering Watch updates, please sign up for our mailing list: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/newsletter/
For those that have not yet seen our recent post on “The Dimming”, it is a groundbreaking documentary that is currently in production. This documentary film will provide answers and proof of the ongoing climate engineering / weather warfare operations. This is a 4+ minute trailer on the upcoming film. https://youtu.be/nT8OR1im-FA
The Catastrophic Consequences Of Climate Engineering: https://youtu.be/kyxmrwbTKoM
To see firsthand film footage of the climate engineering impact on our forests and its vanishing inhabitants, view the new series: "Into The Wild, With Dane Wigington": https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwfFtDFZDpwvtAJ2yrKO3idEKDP3miLq9
The latest and most effective GeoengineeringWatch.org awareness raising materials can be found at the links below:
2 sided color glossy informational flyers: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/ads/
20 page fact and photo summary booklets: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/climate-engineering-fact-and-photo-summary/
To follow us on Facebook, click here: https://www.facebook.com/dane.wigingt...
To follow the latest GeoengineeringWatch.org videos please subscribe to our four youtube channels below:
Dane Wigington https://www.youtube.com/c/DaneWigington
Geoengineering Watch https://www.youtube.com/c/Geoengineer...
GeoengineeringWatch.org https://www.youtube.com/c/Geoengineer...
Geo Watch https://www.youtube.com/c/GeoWatch
To view the locations and photo credits of the images shown, click here: https://www.facebook.com/geoengineeri...