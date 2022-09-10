Farewell to the Crown: A Postmortem on Lizzie Brit and the monarchy that never was ...By Kevin Annett

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"What can one say about yet another convicted felon who died in her bed? ..."
Photograph:
Kevin Annett (left) and Republic of Kanata citizens holding a memorial service for
murdered eyewitness William Combes on the 10th anniversary of his death,
February 26, 2021, outside Holy Rosary Catholic Cathedral, Vancouver