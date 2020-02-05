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Why Wuhan Coronavirus Could Be Deadlier Pandemic Than SARS
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62 views • February 05, 2020
The new deadly Chinese Wuhan Coronavirus is making world news and is already becoming a deadlier pandemic than SARS. How is the virus spreading across the globe so quickly, and what are Chinese governments doing to prevent a global outbreak of the Coronavirus? Watch today's new exciting video that will leave you feeling cautious to step foot out in public.
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