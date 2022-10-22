An Interview With James Corbett (False Flags The Secret History Of Al Qaeda)

Adam Fitzgerald

James Corbett is an award-winning investigative journalist, who has lectured on geopolitics at the University of Groningen's Studium Generale, and delivered presentations on open source journalism at The French Institute for Research in Computer Science and Automation's fOSSa conference, at TedXGroningen and at Ritsumeikan University in Kyoto. He started The Corbett Report website in 2007 as an outlet for independent critical analysis of politics, society, history, and economics. Since then he has written, recorded and edited thousands of hours of audio and video media for the website, including a podcast and several regular online video series. His latest series "False Flags: The Secret History of Al Qaeda" is a three part docu-series which details the initial and past history of the ultra-orthodox sect Al Qaeda led by Osama Bin Laden.

False Flags: The Secret History Of Al Qaeda:

https://odysee.com/@corbettreport:0/alqaeda1:b

The Corbett Report:

https://www.corbettreport.com/

