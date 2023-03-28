Create New Account
Trans Shooter Kills 6, Michigan Strikes Down Right to Work Act
The New American
A disturbed woman killed six people at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, yesterday; Michigan will become less friendly for business now that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a law striking down the state’s Right to Work Act; and from red states to conservative organizations, America is pushing back on woke madness.


In segment 2, host Paul Dragu interviews The New American Senior Editor Alex Newman about the school voucher “trap.”


The final segment includes the latest legislative updates from The John Birch Society legislative team.

the new americanjames o keefepaul dragutrans terrorismnashville covenant school


