Ivermectin & Scientists Suppressed by Industries & System Built Around COVID for Huge Interest

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8/15/2021 Dr. Tess Lawrie: Huge interest, worth billions, is involved in just the whole that PCR test, the masks, the new medicines, the vaccines. So, when you’ve got these social media bodies actually removing scientific information done by people who are experts in their fields, and I’m not talking just me, I’m talking about Pierre Corey and Peter McCullough and all of us. We’ve all experienced extreme censorship.