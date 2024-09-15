FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 122:1-9, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20240907

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ)

1. My JEHOVAH-RAAH, unto You I lift up my eyes, O You who dwell in the Heavens.

2. Behold, as the eyes of servants look to the hand of their masters, as the eyes of a maid to the hand of her mistress, so my eyes look to You, the LORD my GOD, because of my blood-bought rights in my Savior Jesus Christ, continue to have mercy on me.

3. Thank You for being merciful on me, O JEHOVAH-RAAH, be merciful on me! For I am exceedingly filled with contempt.

4. My redeemed soul is exceedingly filled with the scorn of those who are at ease, with the contempt of the proud. Amen!

Thank You my YAHWEH and JEHOVAH-RAAH for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 123:1-4 personalized, NKJV).

