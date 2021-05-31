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Wuhan coronavirus lab leak no longer a “conspiracy theory”
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50 views • May 31, 2021
China Uncensored, May 26, 2021
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It was dismissed as a conspiracy theory. But now the coronavirus lab leak theory—that the coronavirus accidentally leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, is gaining traction. And there are some disturbing connections between US doctors, like Peter Daszak and Anthony Fauci, to the Wuhan Institute of Virology and it's lead researcher Dr. Shi Zhengli.
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8h2h3HNTnIc
Check out CuriosityStream: https://curiositystream.com/?coupon=chinauncensored
Use Code: CHINAUNCENSORED
It was dismissed as a conspiracy theory. But now the coronavirus lab leak theory—that the coronavirus accidentally leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, is gaining traction. And there are some disturbing connections between US doctors, like Peter Daszak and Anthony Fauci, to the Wuhan Institute of Virology and it's lead researcher Dr. Shi Zhengli.
YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!
https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored
We also accept bitcoin!
http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/
Make sure to share this video with your friends!
______________________________
Subscribe for updates:
https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensored
______________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored
Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored
or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!
https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted
______________________________
© All Rights Reserved
______________________________
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8h2h3HNTnIc
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