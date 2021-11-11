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Eric Clapton Tells RFK, Jr.: ‘This Has Gotta Stop’
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448 views • November 11, 2021
POSTED BY A LEGACY ERIC CLAPTON FAN
On “The Defender Show,” Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. talked with musician Eric Clapton about the backlash he experienced after going public with his COVID vaccine injury:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rfk-jr-defender-robert-f-kennedy-eric-clapton-covid-vaccine-injury/?utm_source=salsa&;eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=e6fea322-22e5-4c3c-a83d-d5d3fe8002f9
Eric Clapton's ‘This Has Gotta Stop’ song: https://www.brighteon.com/56594257-7142-4547-b3a6-b69776c3b281
On “The Defender Show,” Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. talked with musician Eric Clapton about the backlash he experienced after going public with his COVID vaccine injury:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rfk-jr-defender-robert-f-kennedy-eric-clapton-covid-vaccine-injury/?utm_source=salsa&;eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=e6fea322-22e5-4c3c-a83d-d5d3fe8002f9
Eric Clapton's ‘This Has Gotta Stop’ song: https://www.brighteon.com/56594257-7142-4547-b3a6-b69776c3b281
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