Marilyn Knak – Attorney at Law, Living Exponentially: Hosted by Eileen Tesch

From one attorney to another, Eileen talks to Marilyn about the challenges of practicing law and how they both made a major career change.
Marilyn shares how she re-invented herself and her practice. Life is too short!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.