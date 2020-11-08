Servants & Sojourners - Nov. 8, 2020 - 1 Pet. 5

Peter knows these Believers are going through some tough times. He wants them to Run with Endurance & Finish Strong, but he sees that more Trials & Afflictions are coming upon the True Church!

SO... How ready are we to Suffer for being a Christian?

And as Hardships & even Persecutions come to America - is there a point where you would say "ENOUGH" & then quietly drift into a comfortable, less painful veneer of Christianity?

Peter knows first hand that we are in a Fierce Battle. He has won many fights & also lost a few of them- but he is not going to quit. Now he pours out his heart to encourage us that no matter the suffering, Rejoice & Praise God that you are a Child of the KING! The Glory we will share even as we have suffered will be Grand!