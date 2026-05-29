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HORROR: Canadian government uses Mental Health Act to put man in psychiatric ward
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FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Press For Truth (Dan Dicks)

Nicholas Wagter, a Canadian physicist, has been ‘certified’ under the Canadian government Mental Health Act and has been put in a psychiatric ward for questioning government motives.


Why? Because Mr. Wagter exposed Chinese Interference in Vancouver. He got pulled over and was taken away under the Mental Health Act. His "crime"? Documenting what he calls a coordinated takeover of Chinese police stations, foreign influence ops and Canadian bills (C-8, C-9, C-15) turning Vancouver into a "dictatorship police state."


"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington   

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fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuason of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of dayscanadian governmentfather of lightsthe almightypsychiatric wardanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and truemental health act
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