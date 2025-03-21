Child in Texas Killed by Hospital, Not Measles

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The truth has come out. It wasn’t measles that killed the child in Texas. It was the medical staff at the hospital that took her life. Media lied and will continue to lie.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/medical-error-death-6-year-old-girl-pneumonia-after-measles/
https://rumble.com/v6qyj00-texas-child-msm-said-died-from-measles-no-likely-medical-malpratice.html