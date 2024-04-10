The Power of Timelines: Blue Dragon Tiamat and Seeing BEYOND the April 8, 2024 Eclipse (Part 2 of 2)

Welcome back to Part 2 of our exploration into the spiritual power and significance of the upcoming April 8, 2024 Solar Eclipse ON THE OPPOSITE side of what is manufactured.





The Sun is so much more ... as we approach the solar eclipse, it becomes increasingly important to understand the different timelines at play, which has always been in the workings, so we move and connect into HIGHER energies.





In this video, we will delve into the plans of the negative faction, and how their agenda ties into the energies surrounding the Blue Dragon Tiamat.





Through exploring these timelines, we will uncover the through-point of this crucial time and how it is all interconnected with the magnificent energies of the Blue Dragon Tiamat. Join me as we unravel the mysteries and power behind these timelines and the upcoming Solar Eclipse.





Don't miss out on this enlightening discussion that will expand your understanding of the cosmic forces at play. Stay tuned for more insights and revelations in this captivating journey towards the April 8, 2024 Solar Eclipse.

