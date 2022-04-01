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Mind Blowing April 1st 2022 Kerry Cassidy UFO interview featuring an English lady Witness.-Can you imagine if she was your High School Vice Principle? You better follow the rules or else - Part A
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70 views • April 03, 2022
Man this Lady says you better follow the rules or she will Bitch Slap you. You will see this in Part B. Wouldn't she have made the perfect High School Principal ? She was head of Security for an English company for many years. I bet she was really good at that. Because of her background I find this interview very credible. And Kerry really asks her a lot of great questions. How about her friend who was" catatonic " after seeing the space craft ? . I wonder if he pooped in his pants like the Sniffer did in front of Queen ? Just asking.
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